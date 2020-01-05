|
Robert F. Kaminski Sr. of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 72.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he had been a resident of Bucks County for over 40 years.
He was a retired employee of Triumph Controls, where he was a plant manager.
Bob enjoyed life itself, especially taking trips to Atlantic City to Harrah's casino and the race tracks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anna Kaminski, and many brothers and sisters.
Bob will be greatly missed by his loving wife for 31 years, Betty Kaminski; his children, Bob Kaminski, Tom Kaminski and his wife, Stacey, Denise Kaminski, Beth Dawson and her husband, Gary, and Wayne Margerum; and his 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where the service will begin at noon. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery.
