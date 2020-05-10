|
|
Robert Francis Northrup died peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Brunswick at Attleboro, Langhorne, Pa. He was 99.
Bob was born April 24, 1921 in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the only son of Frank L. and Ella Roth Northrup. He grew up in Pennington, N.J. with his mother, Ella, his maternal grandmother, Henrietta M. Roth, and his older sister, Jean, having lost his father, Frank, when he was 2.
Raised in a musical family, Robert developed an early love for singing and performing. He played the saxophone in the high school jazz band, and performed in many musical reviews throughout his lifetime.
Robert was one of the last of the Greatest Generation and was always proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He entered into active service on July 22, 1942 (attending Signal and Turret School) and served as an Aviation Ordnanceman in the American Theatre, Panama Canal, receiving an honorable discharge on Jan. 13, 1946.
After the war Robert received his undergraduate degree in Business (and later his MBA) from Temple University in Philadelphia. He began his career in business accounting at Congoleum-Nairn in Trenton, N.J., and later served as a school business manager for both Willow Grove and Souderton Area School Districts in Pennsylvania for over 30 years.
Robert and his first wife, Virginia, a registered nurse (also of Pennington), were lifelong members of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church where Bob served as both a Deacon and Trustee. The couple were also active members of Tri-F and Bridge Club, and spent many summers vacationing with their children, Kathie and David, on Long Beach Island, N.J.
After Virginia's death, Robert married realtor Gladys Willar Speakman of Yardley, and the couple traveled extensively throughout New England, Europe and the Caribbean during their retirement years.
After Gladys' death in 2011, and three decades together, Robert moved from Yardley into Attleboro Retirement Village in Langhorne, Pa. Always an avid performer, Bob became an enthusiastic member of the Attleboro Drama Team where he met his third wife, Sue. In May 2014, Robert married Agnes "Sue" Van Orden, and they shared almost six years together before his unexpected death due to COVID19.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sue Van Orden Northrup; his daughter, Kathie Northrup Platt and husband, Michael Kelley Platt, of Beaumont, Texas; and his granddaughters, Emily Clare Platt of Houston, Texas and Laura Katherine Platt of Astoria, N.Y. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Chrissy Girman Northrup, two grandsons, Devon and Jake Northrup of Morrisville, Pa., and by numerous nieces, nephews, step-children, and step-grandchildren.
Due to the global pandemic, Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home will perform memorial services for Robert F. Northrup at a future date to be announced.
