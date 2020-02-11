|
Robert F. Redhouse Sr. of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Robert was a lifelong resident of Bensalem. He worked as a Realtor for over 30 years and was a past President of the Bucks County Association-Realtors.
Robert enjoyed golfing and being a practical jokester, which his family referred to as his Pop- Jokes. He was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan and a proud U.S. Air Force veteran.
Robert will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Angelamarie (Viola). He is also survived by his three loving children, Robert F., Jr. (Patricia), Christa and Richard Redhouse (Shannon), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 11, 2020