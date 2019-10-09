|
Robert F. Stranix passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence in Warminster. He was 77 years of age and a former resident of Churchville.
Born in Philadelphia, the son of Robert F. and Stella Stranix, he graduated from LaSalle College High School in the Class of 1959 and went on to receive a Bachelor's of Engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania in the Class of 1963.
His beloved wife of 40 years, Mary, and his son- in-law, Thomas J. Smith, preceded him in death.
Bob's family shared these words. "Our dad was a modest man who was fiercely loyal to the things he loved - his family, his faith and whatever team his kids or grandkids were playing for. He was a constant supporter for his family and could always be found in the bleachers, the sideline or in the auditorium rooting on his kids and grandkids. He taught us that family always comes first and that there were no exceptions to this rule. He lived a full life and was loved by so many - he will be greatly missed. He was our hero."
He is survived by his loving children, Beth Cotton (Ralph), Theresa Smith (Scott Owen), Patty Owen (Bob), Ed Stranix (Kristi); his cherished grandchildren, Nick Smith (Lauren), Paige, Sarah and Sean Cotton, Kyle, Holly and Ryan Owen and Brynn, Erin, Mary Kate and Jake Stranix; his brother, Edward Stranix (Leslie); and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Saint Vincent DePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with interment being privately held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to LaSalle College High School (Attn: Football Program), 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019