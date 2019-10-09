Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stranix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Stranix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Stranix Obituary
Robert F. Stranix passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his residence in Warminster. He was 77 years of age and a former resident of Churchville.

Born in Philadelphia, the son of Robert F. and Stella Stranix, he graduated from LaSalle College High School in the Class of 1959 and went on to receive a Bachelor's of Engineering degree from the University of Pennsylvania in the Class of 1963.

His beloved wife of 40 years, Mary, and his son- in-law, Thomas J. Smith, preceded him in death.

Bob's family shared these words. "Our dad was a modest man who was fiercely loyal to the things he loved - his family, his faith and whatever team his kids or grandkids were playing for. He was a constant supporter for his family and could always be found in the bleachers, the sideline or in the auditorium rooting on his kids and grandkids. He taught us that family always comes first and that there were no exceptions to this rule. He lived a full life and was loved by so many - he will be greatly missed. He was our hero."

He is survived by his loving children, Beth Cotton (Ralph), Theresa Smith (Scott Owen), Patty Owen (Bob), Ed Stranix (Kristi); his cherished grandchildren, Nick Smith (Lauren), Paige, Sarah and Sean Cotton, Kyle, Holly and Ryan Owen and Brynn, Erin, Mary Kate and Jake Stranix; his brother, Edward Stranix (Leslie); and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Saint Vincent DePaul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with interment being privately held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to LaSalle College High School (Attn: Football Program), 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wyndmoor, PA 19038.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro

www.campbellfh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now