Robert F. Wilde Obituary
Robert F. Wilde of Levittown died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital. He was 87.

Born in Philadelphia to the late G. Frederick and Elizabeth Wilde, he attended Central H.S. and graduated from Dobbins Tech H.S. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War.

He worked for 35 years at First Pennsylvania Bank as a Vice President of Computer Operations. Mr. Wilde was a Freemason of the Knights Templar.

He enjoyed the Philadelphia sports teams, played golf and was an avid history buff. After his retirement, he traveled with his wife of 58 years throughout the United States, visiting many of the National Parks, and toured Europe.

Robert was the loving husband of the late Peggy J. Weiser, and grandfather of the late Nicholas Skuse.

He is survived by his children, Linda Crum and Earl, Sherri Skuse and Craig, and Christopher Wilde and Janeen, his grandchildren, Steven Galeone and Courtney, and Adrianne Allamon, and great grandchildren, Cassidy, Caleb, and Mackenzie.

Relatives and friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the or the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019
