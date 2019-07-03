|
Robert Elker of Newtown, Pa., formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019.
Bob, as he was known to all, lived in Newtown most of his life. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during his senior year at Bristol High School, serving his country during World War II. His foreign assignments included the 42nd Air Depot, Ansbach, Germany, the 817th Air Engineering Squadron, Schweinfurt, Germany, and the 441st Air Service Group, Germany. Most recently Bob was extremely proud to have taken part in the Bucks County Tour of Honor with fellow soldiers and friends.
After the war Bob became a Tech Service Manager for Sears. As an avid sports fan, Bob was active in the Tri-Township Little League program, where he was a coach for his son in Wrightstown. Bob was an avid golfer, loved watching the Philadelphia Phillies, and was elated to see his Eagles win the Super Bowl.
Most recently Bob was proud to be a member of the "ROMEO" club, meeting his longtime baseball friends for breakfast and a member of the Friday Lunch Bunch, where he shared stories with his Bristol High School friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy (Linck); his son, Michael; his daughter, Janet Wampole; his parents, Frank and Irene Elker; and his brother, Frank.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill Ebeling and her husband, Jeffrey; his daughter, Joanne Hansen; grandchildren, Kelly Lobecker and her husband, Paul, Kristin Prescott, Sarah Crabtree, Rachael Hummel, and C. Van Hansen; and his great grandchildren, Corinne, Olivia, Kate, Maya, Tessa, Jacob and Michael.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Woodbourne Place for their continued care and support, and to family friend, Gary Wertz, for all he did for Bob and his family. He will be sadly missed but not forgotten.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name can be sent to the Neighborhood Outreach Foundation, P.O. Box 159, Washington Crossing, PA 18977.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 3, 2019