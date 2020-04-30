Home

Shelly Funeral Home
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
Robert Fuggiti Obituary
Robert Fuggiti of Southampton passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 75.

Robert was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Fuggiti, who passed a few weeks prior on April 7, 2020. The couple shared 49 years of marriage together.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Robert and Ruth Fuggiti.

Robert was employed as a Medicare auditor.

In his free time, Robert enjoyed traveling and watching Philadelphia sports.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Fuggiti and Rebecca Fuggiti.

Robert's services and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to Kidneyfund.org

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Warrington

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020
