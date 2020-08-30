Robert G. Hughes of Langhorne passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was 82.Robert proudly served on the Bensalem Police Department for over 35 years. He also was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.He is survived by his sons, Mark (Sharon), Robert Jr. (David), and Brett (Amanda), as well as his grandchildren, Alison and Taylor Hughes. He is also survived by his siblings, Albert Hughes Jr. (Jean) and Grace Hebbe (John), and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Robert was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Linda Lee, and his parents, Albert and Grace Hughes.Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, followed by his service at 7 p.m. at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem