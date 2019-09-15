|
Robert "Lyle" Gourley was welcomed home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Born in Vandergrift, Pa., he raised his family in Levittown before retiring to Florida.
He was the husband of the late Sally Gourley, loving father of Melinda Mason (Rick), Elizabeth Sharp (Doug), and Cynthia Gourley (Allison), grandfather of Richard and Dustin Mason, Douglas Sharp and Arielle Tawfik, and great grandfather of Lily, Ella and Isabella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Quincy and Martha Gourley, and his sister, Arveta Grafton.
Lyle enjoyed singing in the barbershop quartet and church choir. Through his life he was an active member of the Presbyterian Church and the Masonic Lodge No. 50 F&AM.
Friends are invited to Lyle's service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lyle's name may be made to suncoasthospicefoundation.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019