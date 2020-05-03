|
Robert H. Dembowski Sr., the father of one who paid the ultimate sacrifice, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was 69 years of age, and a former resident of Ivyland. Since 2014 Bob resided at Neshaminy Manor Nursing Facility in Warrington.
Bob grew up in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, the son of the late Henry S. Dembowski and Eva Dembowski Davison. He served in the United States Air Force Reserves for over 11 years and was the former owner of Robert H. Dembowski Sr. Hardwood Floors, a third generation family business, retiring in 2007 after 38 years in business.
Bob's family was always at the center of his life and he cherished the time spent with family and friends. He loved playing with his grandchildren, was an avid hunter and always enjoyed being outdoors. He also enjoyed the thrill of owning a new vehicle and made a hobby out of buying cars. He will be missed by his extended family and close friends.
Bob was the beloved husband for 31 years of the late Frances M. Boyle Dembowski, the loving father of the late PFC Robert H. Dembowski Jr., U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, and Janice M. Dembowski, and the devoted step father of Frank J. Holberg and his wife, Barbara, and Amy Beth Williford and her husband, Jeramie. He adored his grandchildren, Connor and Meghan Holberg and Samuel R. Williford. His sister, Joan M. Grimley and her husband, Joseph, also survive him.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, a private interment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery will take place. Bob was a parishioner at Saint Vincent de Paul Church in Richboro where a visitation and Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. The information will be updated on the Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home web site once available.
Bob's family would appreciate donations to the PFC Robert H. Dembowski Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o TD Bank, 1110 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966. The Memorial Fund benefits scholarships at Council Rock North and Middle Bucks Institute of Technology, and Amigos de Jesus orphanage in Honduras, where Bob was a sponsor and contributor.
