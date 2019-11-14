|
Robert H. McGary Sr. of Richboro died peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 81.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Bob was the beloved husband of late Elaine Marie "Toot" McGary; father of the late Robert H. McGary Jr.; son of the late Harold and Elizabeth Brelsford McGary; brother of the late Lillian Jane Whitecraft; and brother- in-law of the late John Rucker.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Joy Ellen Marie. He was the proud grandfather of Joseph McGary (Kyle) and Jimmy Barruzza, and the great grandfather of Mackenzie Marie McGary and Joseph Robert McGary. He is also survived by his brother, Warren McGary and his wife, Dorine, of Yardley, his sister- in-law, Carol Rucker, and many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Bob grew up on a dairy farm along with his cherished family. He served in the U.S. Army and was a specialist in radio communications. He was a graduate of both Penn State University, where received his degree in Agriculture and Horticulture, and also from Temple University, where he received his degree in Landscape Architecture.
After Bob's military service and his graduation from college, Bob and Tootie expanded Tootie's family business to include Bright Leaf Landscape Center and Florist, which operated until their retirement a few years ago.
Bob was a man who will be remembered for speaking softly and communicated much with very little words. He was a man of true character who believed in his God and often would seek and view the best in all.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed Penn State sports and enjoying the beauty in nature. Bob enjoyed being with his family, his children and grandchildren who brought a smile and a twinkle to his eyes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Addisville Reformed Church, 945 Second Street Pike, Richboro. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
Contributions in his name may be made to Addisville Reformed Church at the above address.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 14, 2019