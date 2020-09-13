Robert "Arch" Archibald of Yardley passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. He was 80.
Arch was born Jan. 19, 1940 in New Kensington, Pa. to Robert and Katherine Archibald. He graduated from New Kensington H.S. in 1957, and went on to graduate from Carnegie Technical School and the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. He worked as a transportation industry consultant for most of his professional career.
Arch is survived by his wife, Marian E. Archibald of Yardley, their three children, Robert W. Archibald, Susan L. Walcott and Kristin L. Archibald, and his five grandchildren, Robert A. Archibald, Madeline J. Archibald, Christopher W. Walcott, Sarah E. Walcott and Olivia A. Walcott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Katherine Archibald.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at St. Ignatius Church in Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A visitation will be held at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
