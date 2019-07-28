|
Robert J. "Bob" Ferara of Millsboro, Delaware passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was 78.
Born in Bronx, N.Y., Bob was a graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from Manhattan College and a Master's from LaSalle University.
Bob loved family, church and country. He was a Friend of Bill for 35 years.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 19 years, Eleanor (McCann) Berju. He is also survived by his beloved children, Eileen Ferara (Michael Bainbridge), Anne Ferara, Elizabeth Walker (Marc), Robert Ferara Jr. (Colleen) and Kelly Fink, and his brother, William Ferara (Susan). Bob was also the loving grandpop of six grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Ephrem's Roman Catholic Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
