Robert J. Graiff
It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Robert James Graiff, our most beloved son, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was 23.

Those who knew Rob, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Known for his infectious smile, Rob was a kind hearted, happy, respectful young man. He touched the hearts of all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Rob was a Pennsbury graduate, Class of 2015, where he enjoyed playing football. Rob loved attending music festivals and concerts, which led him to obtain a degree in Show Production from Full Sail University.

Robert will be missed everyday by his father, Glenn Graiff, his mother, Deborah Best, his paternal grandmother, Angela Graiff, maternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Best, his loving aunts, uncles and cousins, his mother's partner, Andrew Newbon, and many good friends.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Luke's HEROin ME Foundation.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
4 entries
July 26, 2020
Glenn and Deb I am truly sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what you are going through but know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Scott Smith
Friend
July 26, 2020
Robbie was a beautiful young man with a warm heart. We are deeply saddened and hold Glenn, Deb and the family in our thoughts and prayers. There are no words that can heal your broken hearts, but the memory of his infectious smile lives on.
Tracey and Keith Mountford
Friend
July 26, 2020
I know there are no words that will comfort you right now. Just know we are here for you if you ever want to talk!
Maureen John
Friend
July 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss !!
KARL BOEGGEMAN
Friend
