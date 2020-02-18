Home

Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
Robert Grous
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
Robert J. Grous

Robert J. Grous Obituary
Robert J. Grous, a resident of Langhorne and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away at his home with his family by his side on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Robert was a Vietnam veteran, a retired Philadelphia Police Highway Patrolman after 27 years, and a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant after 35 years.

He was the beloved husband for over 50 years to Frances M. (Della Vella), the loving father of Karen Masino (Gary) and Susan Rubin (Lee), Pop Pop to Perri, Hayden, Bobby, Joey, Brynn, Gary Jr., and Eric, and the dear brother of Barbara Thomas (the late Al) and Anthony "Butch" Grous (Carol). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives, friends, and members of the FOP Lodge #5 are invited to his viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening, and from 8 a.m. until his service at 9 a.m. Friday, at the Burns Funeral Home, 1514 Woodbourne Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Philadelphia FOP Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154, or the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, would be appreciated.

Burns Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 18, 2020
