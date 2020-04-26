|
Robert J. Gundy Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pickering Manor Nursing Home in Newtown, Pa. He was 82.
Robert joined the United States Air Force proud to serve his country. He worked for many years as a ASE Certified Auto Specialist and served as a Jeep / Hyundai Customer Service Representative for the McCafferty Auto Group in Langhorne, Pa.
Robert was also a volunteer Firefighter for the Langhorne Middletown Fire Department. He was a member of the local American Legion.
He enjoyed cars, camping and traveling. His greatest joy was spending time and being around his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Faith C. (Madara) Gundy.
Robert will be deeply missed by his children, John Gundy Jr. (Sandra) of Langhorne, James R. Gundy (Valerie) of Reading, Pa., and Lauren G. Doyle (Mark) of Quarryville, Pa., along with his six beloved grandchildren, Amy, Andy, Sadie, Dakoda, Maycie, and Trace.
Due to current circumstances, internment for Robert will be private.
A celebration of Life for Robert will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Faust Funeral Home
Hulmeville, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020