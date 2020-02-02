|
Robert J. Hauth, Jr., of Bensalem, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. He was 71.
Born in Mt. Holly, N.J., Bob has been a Bucks County resident for over 40 years. He was a carpenter at Frost Watson Lumber and Millwork Co. in Newtown, Pa.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed surf fishing and deer hunting trips to Maine.
Beloved husband of Nancy J. (Kammer). Loving father of Robin (Phillip) Riotto. Devoted grandfather of Allison, Gabriel and Benjamin. Dear brother of William (Bettie-Ann) Hauth, Kathy (Dave) Curtis and Ronald Claggett. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral from 10:30 to 12 noon on Tuesday at T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd. Religious Service 12 noon.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020