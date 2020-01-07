|
|
Robert J. Leair Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He just celebrated his 50th birthday in December.
Roby was born in Bristol, Pa. on Dec. 21, 1969. He had been a longtime resident of Langhorne and a 1991 graduate of Neshaminy High School.
He enjoyed working at Wawa, driving his truck, going to the beach, listening to music, and spending time with family.
Roby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Leair Sr. and Inge Bauer Leair.
He is survived by his sisters, Gisela Leair and Belinda Rice (Michael); his nieces, Areka (Jon) and Ava; nephews, Zackary and Ian; and his great nieces and nephew, Olivia, Brooke, Belle, and Landon. He is also survived by his aunts in Germany, Gisela, Gerda, and Lotte, and his uncle, Albert (Mary).
Service and interment will be held privately at the Newtown Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 9. A luncheon at Harvest in Newtown will be at 12:30 p.m. for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 7, 2020