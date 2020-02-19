|
Robert J. Longmore Sr. of Manahawkin, N.J., formerly of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was 82.
Bob cherished spending time with his family and his time outdoors. He enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, clamming and planned numerous kayak and canoe trips with family and friends. When his children were younger, Bob would regularly pack up the family and head out on camping trips. He continued the camping tradition with his grandchildren.
He was an accomplished musician and could play the guitar, mandolin, dulcimer as well as the harmonica. He enjoyed woodworking, painting, jewelry making, archery, and after retirement taught a Lenape language class. He was a man of many talents and hobbies, but he always loved them more when his family and friends were with him.
Bob was the beloved husband of Marlene (Miller), the loving father of Robert Jr. (Kathy), Joanne Edwards (Douglas) and the late John, cherished grandfather of Erica, Matthew, Kristen, Kevin, the late Skye and the late Devon, and great-grandfather of Callie. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives, friends and members of Betz Laboratories are invited to his viewing and funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, at T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, where his funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will be private.
