Dearest Pat and Family,
Our hearts are breaking over your loss. Bob was always smiling, and always such a gentleman. The world would be a better place if there were more Bobs personality around. He truly was a gem, always had a smile on his face, just a heck of a nice guy. He will be missed. We love you all.
Robert J. Molle Sr. passed away peacefully at home June 19, 2020. He was 82.
Bob was born Jan. 17, 1938, in Charleroi, Pa. He had lived in Levittown for more than 50 years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Kettler) Molle, whom he married July 26, 1958, at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Fairless Hills.
Bob also is survived by his children and their spouses, Terri and Tim Doughty, Michelle and John Stawicki, Kathy and Kirk Rakos, Bob and Loretta Molle, and Susan and Dave Ferry; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Ernestine Molle; sister, Yvonne Molle; and a large extended family.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter, Patty Ann Molle; his parents, Joseph and June Molle; and his sister, Joanne Molle.
Bob graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1955, and then served as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959. He worked at Art Kraft Container Corporation for many years, and in his retirement took great pride in driving a school bus for the Pennsbury School District for nine years. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker parish in Levittown for 50 years.
Bob played football and basketball at Rostraver High School in Monessen, Pa., and then relocated to Fairless Hills, where he went on to play football and basketball at Pennsbury High School.
After he graduated and had his family, Bob was very involved in youth sports and coached at Levittown American (baseball) and St. Joseph the Worker CYO (all sports). For 18 years, Bob coached the offensive line for the Bishop Egan football team, where he lovingly earned the nickname "Coach." In addition, Bob played softball for years with a Bristol Borough Adult Softball League.
Bob enjoyed time at his Assateague Pointe beach home in Berlin, Md., where he served on the Board of Directors in multiple positions. He and Pat were members of the Disney Vacation Club and they shared their love of Disney with their children and grandchildren over years of family vacations. Bob also loved supporting his children and grandchildren at their various school activities and sporting events.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, with social distancing guidelines being followed and masks required. His memorial service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Shriner's Hospitals, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 21, 2020.