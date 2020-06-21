Dear Pat Molle and Family,

My deepest sympathies to you at the death of Robert. For my many years at Bishop Egan, as teacher and Principal, Bob was a fixture as an excellent example of a coach and Christian gentleman for the young men to emulate. His love for family and church was visible and exemplary. May you remember the wonderful times you spent with him and share his values as he would want you to do. May he Rest In Peace.

Fr. Joe Connolly, TOR

Friend