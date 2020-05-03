|
Robert J. "Bob" Moser of Langhorne went home to his Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was 84.
Born Nov. 7, 1935 in Croydon, he was the son of the late Victory (Schmutz) Moser and John G. Moser, and brother of the late David Moser and Anne Unckel.
He had a difficult childhood, losing his mother at a young age. He left school early to go to work with his father, and together they started the family business, John G. Moser & Son, General Contractors. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961, when he was honorably discharged with the rank of SP4.
He was a devoted son, who along with his wife, Mary, faithfully and lovingly cared for his father until his passing in 1998.
He was married to the love of his life, Mary Ryan Moser, for 58 years. He was the loving father of John Moser and his wife, Lisa, of Perkasie, Michael Moser and his wife, Janine, of Warrington, Christopher Moser and his wife, Katrina, of Trevose, Patrick Moser and his wife, Karen Bauer, of Langhorne, Suzanne Moser and her wife, Mary Baker, of Glenside, Theresa Chinchillo and her husband, David, of Barnsboro, N.J., and Dianne Stout and her husband, David, of Levittown, 16 adored grandchildren, Eric, James, Shannon, Amanda, Paul, Joseph, Maxwell, Emma, Luke, Melissa, Georgia, John, Matthew, Emily, Madison, and Molly, as well as five great-grandchildren, Lily, Teddy, Oliver, Chase, and Colton. He is also survived by his loving sister, Mary Bauman, as well as his sister-in-law, Shirley Moser, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Bob was very well loved by so many and will be sorely missed.
Bob was a successful carpenter, working alongside his father, and later his sons, at the family business. He loved building and working with his hands, and his craftsmanship can be seen throughout Bucks County.
He woke up every day with a prayer of thanks to Jesus, his Savior, and asked himself, "Who can I help today?" Bob will be remembered for his zest for life, his quick smile, his hard work, and his love of God, family, and country. He had a boisterous, infectious laugh, and he loved to play practical jokes. He enjoyed his adventures with the Robert Moser Society.
Bob was known for jumping to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He spent countless hours serving his community, volunteering at Woods Services and at The Church of St. Andrew, where he was a parishioner for almost 60 years. He was a Eucharistic Minister serving Chandler Hall, he mentored youth in the Junior Achievement Program at St. Andrew School, helped the Boy Scouts with Eagle Scout projects, and assisted the Poor Clare Sisters with anything that needed to be done at the Monastery of St. Clare. He particularly enjoyed cutting their acres of grass, out of his respect for the Sisters and his joy in always being outside working and being productive. Bob passionately defended the unborn and worked tirelessly on the behalf of the Right to Life.
He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years. As a 4th degree member, he was a Past Grand Knight of the St. Charles Borromeo Council #4279 in Bensalem, as well as Past Grand Knight of the Raymond V. Hennessy Council #6145 in Newtown.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, interment will be held privately. A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Monastery of St. Clare, 1271 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, or to The Legacy of Life Foundation, 25 South Main St., #217, Yardley PA 19067.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020