It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rob Rhiel, Jr. He was 54.A lifelong resident of Langhorne, Rob was an electrician with Armour Electric and IBEW Local 269 in Trenton.He was an avid outdoorsman and ball player, playing baseball and softball and coaching for the Penndel Wildcats for many years. Once his knees couldn't handle playing ball anymore, he took up golfing, where he had three holes-in-one and won the club championship at Middletown Country Club last year.Preceded in death by his parents, Rob and Jane, Rob was the loving husband of Mary Lee (Kosar), proud step-father of Stephen Barrett (Jackie), Pop-Pop to Emmie and Della Barrett, best friend of John Koch (Susan), and beloved brother of Linda Steinfeldt, Brenda Mongillo, and Patty Andrusko (Jim). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who will fondly remember Uncle Rob's funny stories.We invite you to gather and remember our Rob on Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Thank you to all who touched his life.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.