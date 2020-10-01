1/1
Robert J. Seibert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Seibert, "Bobby", passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. He was 59.

He was born April 25, 1961 at Lower Bucks Hospital, and was a lifelong resident of Levittown, Pa.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dolores Seibert, and his two beloved daughters, Rachel (Ryan) and Nicole. He was a proud grandfather to Logan and Chloë. He is also survived by his seven siblings, Jim Seibert (Maureen), Edward Seibert, Mazie McGrath, Maureen Golden (Tom), Mary Seibert, Dolly McCormick (Jerry), and Richard Seibert (Misty); three brothers in-law, Leonard Jackson (Edie), Steven Jackson (Joyce), and Robert Jackson (late Marilyn); and an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. 

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mae K. Seibert, his father, James P. Seibert Sr., and his godson, Brian Seibert.

He was known for his contagious laugh, sense of humor and heart of gold. Bobby was a "good guy" who always put everyone else before himself. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed golfing, but what Bobby most enjoyed was being around his family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to join us in saying "see you later" to our dearest Bobby at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Brian Seibert Memorial Fund, 1418 Wrightstown Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved