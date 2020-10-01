Robert J. Seibert, "Bobby", passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa. He was 59.



He was born April 25, 1961 at Lower Bucks Hospital, and was a lifelong resident of Levittown, Pa.



He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Dolores Seibert, and his two beloved daughters, Rachel (Ryan) and Nicole. He was a proud grandfather to Logan and Chloë. He is also survived by his seven siblings, Jim Seibert (Maureen), Edward Seibert, Mazie McGrath, Maureen Golden (Tom), Mary Seibert, Dolly McCormick (Jerry), and Richard Seibert (Misty); three brothers in-law, Leonard Jackson (Edie), Steven Jackson (Joyce), and Robert Jackson (late Marilyn); and an abundance of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.



Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Mae K. Seibert, his father, James P. Seibert Sr., and his godson, Brian Seibert.



He was known for his contagious laugh, sense of humor and heart of gold. Bobby was a "good guy" who always put everyone else before himself. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed golfing, but what Bobby most enjoyed was being around his family and friends.



Friends and family are invited to join us in saying "see you later" to our dearest Bobby at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Resurrection Cemetery in Bensalem, Pa.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Brian Seibert Memorial Fund, 1418 Wrightstown Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.



