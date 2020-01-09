|
Robert J. Taylor of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughter. He was 73.
Born Oct. 4, 1946 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late James Taylor and Emma Brown.
He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend for 49 years, Peggy (Daley) Taylor.
Bob was the loving father of Shannon Dougherty (Ray) and his three fur-grandchildren, Riley, Bandit, and Penny. He is also survived by his brother, Carl F. Seeger (Dawn), his sister, Caroline Brumbach (Dave), and two nieces and two nephews. He will also be deeply missed by his cat, Molly.
Robert was a police officer for 12 years for the Northampton Township Police Department. He also was a member of the FOP Bucks County Lodge #053, ASA Commissioner for many years, volunteer firefighter for Upper Southampton Township fire department, a huge NASCAR fan, and he had a real love for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Relatives and friends are invited to Robert's Life Celebration from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, followed by his service at 11:30 a.m., at Dean-Geitner-Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7900 Oxford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111, followed by his inurnment at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation at P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
