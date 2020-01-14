|
|
Robert J. Hutchings went to the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at L.V. Hospice, Allentown, Pa. He was 98.
Born in Bloomsburg, Pa. in 1921, he was the son of the late Maud (Van Dine) and Ira Hutchings. He graduated from Bloomsburg H.S. in 1939.
Mr. Hutchings was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, two sisters and two brothers.
Prior to retiring in 1985, Mr. Hutchings was employed by Hess's Department Store in Allentown for 20 years. He lived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for 21 years before returning to the Allentown area.
As an accomplished professional musician, in a career that spanned eight decades, he played in numerous professional groups. He was a member of the Red Cross Dance Band and played many USO events. As a World War II veteran, Mr. Hutchings proudly served on General Eisenhower's staff in Europe and North Africa. For his work at the Casablanca Conference, he received letters of commendation from Roosevelt and four generals, including Patton and George C. Marshall. He received a Bronze Star for his wartime service.
Robert served on the staff for SHAEF (Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force) that was under the command of President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill.
He is survived by his sons, John M. (Patricia B.) of New Hope and James R. (Carol) of Allentown, his daughter, Patricia E. of Allentown, three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends great appreciation to staff at Country Meadows for the love and care he received during his stay.
Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 Tilghman St., Allentown, PA 18104, where a calling hour will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pa. Veterans Foundation, P.O. Box 98, Annville, PA 17003, or to the Center for Vision Loss, 845 W. Wyoming St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Allentown, Pa.
www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 14, 2020