Robert John Exler

Robert John Exler, WWII Veteran

Robert John Exler, son of the late Marie and John Exler and husband of Anna V. Exler who predeceased him August 28, 2009 after 63 years of heavenly marriage, passed away November 18, 2020. A U.S. Navy veteran, Bob was 97.

Born June 4, 1923 in North Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Bob graduated from Northeast High School in 1940. After graduation, he started working at the SKF Ball Bearing Company, where he met Anna Marko. In 1942, he volunteered for the U.S. Navy and left Philadelphia on Christmas Day for Great Lakes Naval Training. After training, he was assigned to a Naval Air Squadron in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Normally a troop transport took three days to sail from San Francisco, but engine troubles delayed his arrival by 11 days. By then, his squadron already had shipped out and he was reassigned to an air base at Barbers Point, Hawaii. Trained as an aerial gunner, he became an aviation carburetor specialist and spent the rest of WWII in Hawaii. At one point, he was a model for a War Bond poster before being honorably discharged in January, 1946.

Returning to Philadelphia, Bob married Anna on October 19, 1946. They moved to Feasterville, Pennsylvania, where they built their own home and raised four children. He worked for Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania for 39 years, starting as a helper and earning promotions over time. When he retired in 1985, he was the district outside plant engineer. In 2003, they moved to Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pennsylvania, while continuing to spend winters in Lake Wales, Florida. They had a wonderful life and a perfect marriage and are surely together again today in Heaven.

Bob was active in the Masonic Lodge #3, LuLu Shriners, Bell Telephone Pioneers and was the general building chair of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church's building committee in 1953. He was very proud of Annie, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always said "God really blessed me."

He is survived by their children Claudia (Richard) Kubis, Lynda (Roger) Shapiro, Roberta (Raymond) Petty, and Raymond (MaryAnn) Exler, as well as 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund at 65 Street Road, Feasterville, PA. The family will hold a private memorial service.



