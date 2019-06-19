|
|
On the evening of Friday, June 14, 2019, Robert John "Bob" O'Larnic of Levittown, Pa. passed peacefully at home surrounded by family, with his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret Mary "Peggy", holding his hand. He was 84.
A native of Hazleton, Pa., Bob was born Oct. 24, 1934 to the late John and Teresa (Ferry) O'Larnic. He earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Penn State in 1956. While at PSU he participated in the ROTC program. Eight years later he completed a two-year course in business management from Alexander Hamilton Institute.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Koons, in 1956 and moved to Arkansas for an opportunity with Alcoa. He briefly returned to his hometown for a position with the Beryllium Corporation's Nuclear Division. In 1960, he accepted a position with Rohm & Haas in Bristol, Pa. Over a fulfilling 37-year career, he held various positions of increasing responsibility, eventually being promoted to Manager of the Waste Treatment Department. In 1997, Bob took early retirement to pursue his interests and spend more time with family.
He was a loving and devoted husband and family man to six children, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Bob was always there to provide an ear and guidance whenever needed. He was a rock of support.
Bob was a devout Catholic. He served as an altar boy at the Holy Trinity Church in Hazleton from a young boy through college because the church didn't have enough altar boys to service the Masses. He had been a member of the Queen of the Universe Parish in Levittown since 1960. A Catholic education was important to Bob, all six of his children attended the parish school, just as he attended his childhood parish school.
For over 10 years Bob found great joy in coaching girls' softball in the Middletown Athletic Association. His unique ability to communicate with his players, and keen sense of how to teach the sport instilled in his players, not only softball skills, but valuable life lessons. His teams celebrated numerous championship seasons.
Bob was passionate about fly fishing. A longtime member of the Blakeslee Fishing Club in Hazleton, he spent countless hours fishing in the company of Peggy, who would observe from dry land. Bob was an avid Penn State football, Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed coin collecting, spy novels, weekend trips to Atlantic City, and traveling with Peggy on exciting adventures.
He cherished being in the company of his children and grandchildren and in attending their sporting and school events. Over the years he attended numerous baseball, basketball, softball, soccer, bowling, and swimming matches as well as music recitals, Christmas pageants, graduations and any other events in which they were involved.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Teresa, and son, Dr. James O'Larnic.
He will be sadly missed by those who survive him: his wife, Peggy; his children, Thomas (Nancy) of Wake Forest, N.C., Robert E. of Levittown, Pa., William (Gail) of Levittown, Pa., Margaret Mary Creevey (Michael) of Fallsington, Pa., and Anna Marie Nagle (Gary) of Morrisville, Pa.; his daughter-in-law, Lennie Checchio of Philadelphia, Pa.; six grandchildren, Dena, Jared, Meghan, Joseph, Matthew, and Melissa; and six great grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where the family will receive friends and a viewing will occur from 9 to 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019