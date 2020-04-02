Home

Robert John Wyatt Sr.

Robert John Wyatt Sr. passed away, with his children at his side, on March 30th. He was 63 years old and a longtime resident of Bristol, Pa. Bob worked at Pennypack Woods as an electrician and general maintenance for over 30 years.

Bob is survived and will be greatly missed by his children: Robert John Wyatt Jr. (Rachael) and Nicole Wyatt (Felix). He was a proud Grandfather to his grandchildren: Cadynce, Jacob, Mila, Mavis, and Baby G.

He is also survived his brother Raymond Wyatt (Gloria), many nieces and nephews, as well as the love of his life and Mother of his children, Jean Wyatt.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Anne Wyatt, and his brother Richard Wyatt. Viewing and funeral services will be private.

Tomlinson Funeral Home

Bensalem, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 2, 2020
