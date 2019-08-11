Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Robert Schuenemann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Catholic Church
Committal
Following Services
Our Lady of Grace Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schuenemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Schuenemann Sr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Schuenemann Sr. Obituary
Robert Joseph Schuenemann Sr. entered Heaven on Aug. 9, 2019, while surrounded by his adoring children. He was 92.

His humble nature, dedication to prayer and devotion to Christ through his Catholic Faith allowed him to transform the lives of all who knew him.

Robert was a loving husband to his "sweetie pie" the late Edith (maiden name Vitale), an exemplary father to Robert Jr. (fiancé Michelle, deceased), Judith Keepers (John, deceased), Debra Wagner (William), Susan Jones (Edward, deceased), and Lisa Brown (Michael) and a doting Pop Pop to Robert, Valerie, William, Ryan, Kimberly, Matthew, Michelle, Samuel, Nevan (deceased), Finn and Gianna. The long list of extended family, friends and neighbors whom he loved and influenced is notable and he will be greatly missed by all.

Despite early health challenges, Robert excelled in track and enjoyed induction into the Track and Field Hall of Fame in both high school and college. He attended St. Thomas More High School and earned degrees in accounting and theology at St. Joseph's University after being awarded a full scholarship for track and field. Robert served as an accountant for US Steel for over 35 years and continued to work in part time positions after retirement.

His hobbies included tennis and his involvement with his parish of 55 years, Queen of the Universe, was what he enjoyed most. He was a member of Shanahan Catholic Group and served also as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and 8:45 until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church (quparish.com) followed by Rite of Committal at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Susan Jones in care of Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd. Levittown, PA 19056. Her ceaseless dedication to the care-giving of her father and family was unmatched.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now