Robert Joseph Schuenemann Sr. entered Heaven on Aug. 9, 2019, while surrounded by his adoring children. He was 92.
His humble nature, dedication to prayer and devotion to Christ through his Catholic Faith allowed him to transform the lives of all who knew him.
Robert was a loving husband to his "sweetie pie" the late Edith (maiden name Vitale), an exemplary father to Robert Jr. (fiancé Michelle, deceased), Judith Keepers (John, deceased), Debra Wagner (William), Susan Jones (Edward, deceased), and Lisa Brown (Michael) and a doting Pop Pop to Robert, Valerie, William, Ryan, Kimberly, Matthew, Michelle, Samuel, Nevan (deceased), Finn and Gianna. The long list of extended family, friends and neighbors whom he loved and influenced is notable and he will be greatly missed by all.
Despite early health challenges, Robert excelled in track and enjoyed induction into the Track and Field Hall of Fame in both high school and college. He attended St. Thomas More High School and earned degrees in accounting and theology at St. Joseph's University after being awarded a full scholarship for track and field. Robert served as an accountant for US Steel for over 35 years and continued to work in part time positions after retirement.
His hobbies included tennis and his involvement with his parish of 55 years, Queen of the Universe, was what he enjoyed most. He was a member of Shanahan Catholic Group and served also as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday and 8:45 until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Queen of the Universe Catholic Church (quparish.com) followed by Rite of Committal at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Susan Jones in care of Dougherty Funeral Home, 2200 Trenton Rd. Levittown, PA 19056. Her ceaseless dedication to the care-giving of her father and family was unmatched.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019