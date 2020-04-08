Home

Robert Kormuth Obituary
Robert Kormuth of Levittown passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home with family at his side.

Born in Charleroi, Pa., he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by U.S. Steel, Tin Finishing Division for 30 years. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish. 

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son, Robert Jr., daughter-in- law, Jennifer, and three cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Madelyn and Daniel.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, his Funeral Mass and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private.

Mass cards would be appreciated. 

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020
