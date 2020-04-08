|
Robert Kormuth of Levittown passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home with family at his side.
Born in Charleroi, Pa., he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by U.S. Steel, Tin Finishing Division for 30 years. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his son, Robert Jr., daughter-in- law, Jennifer, and three cherished grandchildren, Sarah, Madelyn and Daniel.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, his Funeral Mass and interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private.
Mass cards would be appreciated.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 8, 2020