Robert Lincoln "Doug" Douglass of Langhorne passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was 88.
He was the beloved father of Mary D. Ford and her husband, Brian, and the best Pop-Pop to Bailey and Coco Chanel. He was also adored by his niece, Nancy (Foell) Mason.
He was a longtime resident of Langhorne, Pa., where he was born Sept. 29, 1931.
Doug enjoyed a lifelong career working on the railroad. He retired from Conrail as a Bridge and Building Supervisor after 42 years.
He was a compassionate and giving person and loved by everyone who knew him. Doug always had a smile on his face. He was very athletic in his younger years, playing football, softball, golf and bowling and was a member of the Langhorne Lions Club. He had a passion for cars, music, and college football, especially the Penn State Nittany Lions. He enjoyed trips to the shore and casino, tailgates in State College, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
Doug was the son of the late John Douglass and Grace Brooks, and was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret (Donahue) Douglass.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Interment will be private.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 27, 2019