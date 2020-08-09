Robert "Bob" L. Engel "Doc", on August 5, 2020 passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 86.Born in Trenton, N.J. to his proud parents George and Edna Engel (Ashbridge), he attended and graduated from the Milton S. Hershey High School for Boys. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.Mr. Engel was the owner of the Paramount Bakery in Trenton for 36 years.Bob is remembered by his family as a strong, hardworking man that was always there to help. He was a sports lover and watched his Phillies, Eagles and Sixers faithfully. Naturally, he loved baking which was a huge part of his life. He also was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman. He also loved his music, the hymns of his faith and sang in the church choir. He loved playing cards with his poker buddies, however most of all his family and the kids came first.Survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Rose A. Engel (Calla), his loving children Deborah Cesta (the late Richard), Roberta DePalo (Steven), Roseanne Swaim (George), Jane Staffieri (Domenic), David Engel, Lori Lovrich (the late John), Lawrence Engel (Peggy) and Gregory Engel. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's viewing from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August the 13th at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church followed by Entombment at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.In lieu of flowers family request donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111, Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 or BAYADA Home Health Care Inc., 4300 Haddonfield Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.