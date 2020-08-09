1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Engel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" L. Engel "Doc", on August 5, 2020 passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was 86.

Born in Trenton, N.J. to his proud parents George and Edna Engel (Ashbridge), he attended and graduated from the Milton S. Hershey High School for Boys. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

Mr. Engel was the owner of the Paramount Bakery in Trenton for 36 years.

Bob is remembered by his family as a strong, hardworking man that was always there to help. He was a sports lover and watched his Phillies, Eagles and Sixers faithfully. Naturally, he loved baking which was a huge part of his life. He also was an avid bowler, golfer and fisherman. He also loved his music, the hymns of his faith and sang in the church choir. He loved playing cards with his poker buddies, however most of all his family and the kids came first.

Survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Rose A. Engel (Calla), his loving children Deborah Cesta (the late Richard), Roberta DePalo (Steven), Roseanne Swaim (George), Jane Staffieri (Domenic), David Engel, Lori Lovrich (the late John), Lawrence Engel (Peggy) and Gregory Engel. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's viewing from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August the 13th at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown. His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Church followed by Entombment at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111, Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 or BAYADA Home Health Care Inc., 4300 Haddonfield Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08109.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved