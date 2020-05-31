Robert L. Hileman Sr. of Yardley, Pa. passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the age of 92.



He was the beloved husband of the late Rosemarie B. Hileman (Dudek), the father of Robert Jr. (Anne), Kenneth (ellyn), Thomas (Lynne), James, Nancy Krevitskie (Steven) and the late Mark L. Hileman, and the grandfather of nine grandchildren, Thomas Hileman (Christy), Harrison Hileman, Jennifer Krevitskie, Sarah Hileman, Steven Krevitskie Jr., Melissa Krevitskie, Mark Hileman Jr., Mickayla Hileman, the late Teresa Hileman, and two great grandchildren, Anastasia and Richard Hileman. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis and Donald Hileman.



Robert was born to parents Harvey and Mayme (Gillard) Hileman on July 8, 1927 in Camden, N.J. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor.



Robert was proud of his military service. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1944, he was assigned to the Joint Intelligence Center, Pacific Ocean Area as a photographer/lithographer. Following the end of World War II, he was assigned to the Western Pacific in support of Operation Crossroads, where he witnessed the atomic tests Able and Baker. He was recalled for active duty for the Korean Conflict.



During his service, he was awarded the American and Pacific Theater Medals, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, and Armed Forces Service Medal.



Robert enjoyed spending time with family, being an active member of the VFW Post 6393, and fishing.



Services will be held at a date to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to VFW Post 6393, 1444 Yardley Newtown Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.



