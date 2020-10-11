Robert L. Smith passed away Saturday, September 19th, 2020. He was born on December 19th, 1964 to the late Bobby Lee and Marion Smith, he was 55 years old. Robert recently resided in Pinellas Park, FL and had formerly resided in Croydon, Pa.



Robert was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles and his favorite, the Flyers. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing hockey, wiffle ball and he also had a love for golf. Robert enjoyed traveling and visiting many golf courses with his friends and his late uncle, Ed Conwell.



He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his jokes, and wildly entertaining stories that would have everyone laughing. Robert just loved to talk to people. He found joy in sending happy mail/postcards just to make everyone smile.



His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his step-mother Ann Smith, his sisters Debra Efaw (Robert), Kimberly Costick (Edward) and his brother Michael Smith (Amy), by his step sister Barbara Sullivan (Edward) and his step brothers John Gerber (Paula), Jim Gerber (Sherry), Ryan Goodenough (Beth) also by his nieces Kelli Cheeseman (Larry), Lindsay Fantini (Michael), Brittney Dugan (John), and Samantha Smith, and by his nephews Nick Costick, and Paul Costick (Courtney).



The family wishes to thank Bryon & Gloria Evans for being such wonderful friends to Robert and making the last five years of his life in Florida, his happiest.



He will always be loved, never forgotten, and always in our hearts. He is at peace now in God's hands.



The family wishes to keep the service private to immediate family only. A celebration of Robert's life will be at a later date.



