Robert Leonard Whitman passed away May 19, 2019. He was 89.
Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Robert went on to become a resident of Levittown Pennsylvania for 56 years.
Robert honored his country by serving in the U.S. Navy for 30 years. He served during the Korean War. Upon his retirement, he had risen to the rank Master Chief Petty Officer E9.
Robert went onto earn a Master's degree in Education from Temple University. He brought his knowledge and experience in Computers to Bucks County Technical School where he taught for 10 years. He was a favorite teacher among his students not only for being a good teacher but one "You always remember." He was praised in a letter from one of his students as "The best teacher I ever had, and I hope you always stay quirky".
Robert regarded his five children as the pride of his life. He often spoke of how blessed he felt to have five children who were Christians and good parents themselves.
People were drawn to Robert's charm and charisma. He loved a good laugh and was quite the teaser, especially to his 11 grandchildren who affectionately called him "Cookie Man".
Robert was a practicing Catholic all of his life. He brought his love of God and Country to serve in the Knights of Columbus. He completed the fourth degree Knighthood and was bestowed the title of Sir Knight. Robert bequeathed a large part of his estate to the .
Robert will always have a special place in the heart of his children, Robert Michael Whitman, MaryKay Moyer, Judy Haldeman, Janet Allen, and Peter Whitman.
A service honoring his memory will be held Friday, June 28, at Our Lady of Grace Church, with visiting hours from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:30 a.m. Friends of Robert and family are welcome to the church service and a lunch gathering for celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Greystone Fine Food and Spirits, 552 Washington Crossing Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www. jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019