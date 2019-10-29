Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Robert M. Branchide Obituary
Robert M. "Bobby" Branchide passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was 48.

Born in Bristol and a lifelong resident of Newportville, Pa., Bobby was a graduate of Bishop Egan High School, Class of 1990.

He enjoyed playing pool and was a member of the APA League and competed in Las Vegas in the 2010 Championships. He also was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Wilhelmina (Kirkwood) Branchide.

He will be sadly missed by his father, William B. Branchide Jr., and his brother, William Branchide III and his wife, Donna. Bobby is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 29, 2019
