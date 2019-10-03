|
|
Robert O. Griffiths of Levittown passed away September 26, 2019 at the Delaware Valley Veterans Home. He was 96.
Born December 20, 1922 at home in Lambertville, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert O. and Margaret (Howell) Griffiths. He was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers. The loving husband of 55 years to the late Rose (Tulamello) of Trenton, NJ. He was also preceded in death by their son Ronald Griffiths.
He is survived by a son Robert III (Marian Lees) and daughter-in law Virginia.
Grandchildren Emily Yenchik (Sean), Robert Owen IV (Rebecca), Amanda, Jason and the late Virginia. Great grandchildren Owen and Arya Yenchik, and Annabel Griffiths.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II.
He and his wife Rose were original homeowners in the Stonybrook section of Levittown, moving there from Trenton, NJ. in 1952. He retired from the Post Office in Levittown, he enjoyed his career as a mailman and continued walking daily after his retirement.
Bob loved baseball both playing and watching, when he stopped playing he began umpiring for many years.
He played shortstop and his brother Jack played first base on his American Legion baseball team that won the New Jersey state championship before WW II.
He was a member of the Levittown Church Of God, and enjoyed attending with his son, daughter-in law and grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 7, and 11:30 to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8. A life celebration service will follow at 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Levittown Church of God at 571 Levittown Parkway Levittown, Pa. 19054.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Levittown Church of God or the Salvation Army.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 3, 2019