Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Robert Oscovitch
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
Robert P. Oscovitch


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert P. Oscovitch Obituary
Robert P. Oscovitch of Levittown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 26, 2019, after a short illness. He was 90.

Born in Jeanesville, Pa., son of the late Stanley and Mary (Zelenak) Oscovitch, he excelled academically and athletically in football and basketball at Hazle Township High School, Hazleton, Pa. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Army in 1946 at Fort Richardson, Alaska until his honorable discharge in 1948.

An original Levittown home owner and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Robert was employed at U.S. Steel, Sheet and Tin Division, until his retirement in 1987.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Richard, two brothers, James and John Oscovitch, and a sister, Mary Rusnock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Agnes (Lynn), his daughter, Rosanne, and son, Robert. He was the loving Pop-Pop of Ansel Brasseur, Jake, Austin, Jeri Lynn and Luke Oscovitch, and his also survived by his sisters, Dorothy McElwaine and Ann Marie Kasarda of New Jersey.

Robert loved his grandchildren, watching sports, TV game shows and traveling. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary R.C. Cemetery in Drums, Pa. at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the .

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
