Robert Patrick Doyle, originally from Providence, Rhode Island, died peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019.
He was the son of the late Patrick J. Doyle and Elizabeth (Scully) Doyle, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Georgina (Wallace) Doyle, and his brothers, John, Thomas, Edward, and Raymond Doyle.
A true patriot, Robert proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Canberra. He was a Golden Globe boxer while on the ship.
After serving in the military he had the opportunity to work for American Brand, where he marketed to military installations. During this time, he played as catcher for the Monowatt semi-pro softball team, and was also awarded Salesman of the Year several times. He retired in 1994 as a purchasing agent for the State of Rhode Island.
Robert was a devout man of faith, and actively volunteered at his home parish, Saint Williams. He was a caretaker of all things: supporting his childhood friend who ran for office, religiously donating blood to the American Red Cross, and maintaining his meticulously cared for cars. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He also enjoyed golfing, spending time with his daughter, Pat, and sharing his love for Dove ice cream with his grandchildren.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be fondly remembered as beloved Dad, grandfather "Poppop," great grandfather "PopPopPop," and Uncle Bunky.
Robert is survived by many who love and will miss him dearly, especially his daughter, Pat, son-in-law, Sal Caimano, grandchildren, Kate Caimano Emerson (Jeremy), Christopher Caimano (Delaney), and Rebecca Caimano, great grandchildren, Peyton, Samantha, Lucy, and Lily Emerson, Reagan and Becket Caimano, and his many nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at The Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940. Burial will follow at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), http://give.chop.edu, or to Hospice at Chandler Hall, www.kendalcharitablefunds.org.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2019