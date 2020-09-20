1/
Robert R. Cassaday Jr.
Robert R. Cassaday, Jr. passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Banner Del Web Medical Center, Sun City, W. AZ. He was 73.

Born in Clayton, N.J., son of the late Robert R. and Anna Mae Cassaday, Sr., he was a longtime resident of Levittown and Langhorne prior to moving to Arizona 7 years ago. Mr. Cassaday retired after 34 years of service as a supervisor for PECO. He was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Polograto) Cassaday, three sons; Robert III and his wife, Dottie, Peter and his wife, Shannon and Christian and his wife, Heather, two step-daughters; Roseann Maio and Deborah Roach and her husband, Warren, his grandchildren; Robert IV, Sean, Morgan, Jake, Zack, Faith and Lexi, one sister; Sheila Padgett and step-grandchildren; Luca, Warren, Paisley, Kendall and Carson.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Driscoll.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Graveside Service on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, Pa 19020.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
