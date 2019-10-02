Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
1937 - 2019
Robert R. Schoen Obituary
Robert "Bob" R. Schoen passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in his home. He was 82.

Bob was born on March 20, 1937 in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Rodgers Schoen, son to the late John Jacob and Mary M. McConnell Schoen and brother of the late John Schoen.

Bob graduated from North Catholic High School in 1955. He was a proud graduate of Temple University where he played football until he graduated in 1959. He married the love of his life, Betty, on June 14, 1958. Robert was employed as a teacher from 1960 to 1998 by the Philadelphia School District and spent 28 of his summers working at the Willow Grove Day camp. One of his favorite retreats was the family farm in Maryland, where he got to exercise his love for working with the soil.

Later in life, he and Betty enjoyed the retreat of their summer home in Cape May. As the years rolled by meeting new friends and activities at the Richboro Senior Center. He enjoyed is bible group and his church congregation at Pineville Independent Bible Church. Many visits with his children, grandchildren, and extended family surrounded his life. It is rare in ones' lifetime to meet someone who embodied the concept of unconditional love. Dad was a guardian angel. He will be missed. May he live on in the hearts and minds of all that knew him.

Bob is survived by his loving children; Robert Schoen (Jennifer), Elizabeth DeMarco (Michael), David Schoen (Lisa) and Bridget Schoen (Robert McCullough), as well as 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 9 a.m. until his Funeral Service 11 a.m. at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's name may be made to Adoptions From the Heart; https://afth.org/office-locations/philadelphia-pa-adoption-agency/), or to the Pineville Independent Bible Church, 16 Pine Lane, PO Box 173, Pineville, PA 18946.

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home

Richboro, Pa.

www.fluehr.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 2, 2019
