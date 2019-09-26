|
Robert R. Sheppard died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Sheppard is an original Levittown homeowner since 1956 and a member of Queen of the Universe Parish. He is a 1954 graduate of Roman Catholic High School.
Until retiring, Mr. Sheppard was a salesman with H.I.S. Sportswear.
He served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He is the beloved husband of the late Marianne C. (Blair) and father of the late Robert M. Sheppard.
Mr. Sheppard will be sadly missed by his sons, David James Sheppard and Brian Andrew Sheppard (Brian Ashmore); his daughter-in-law, Wendy Johnson; and his granddaughter, Jade Sheppard.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. His funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday at Queen of the Universe Church, Levittown, followed by the Rite of Committal in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020.
