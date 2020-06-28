Robert Rhoads of Churchville passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was 86.Robert was born in Philadelphia to the late Lillian (Patton) and Theodore Roosevelt Rhoads.He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Esther L. (Champion); his sons, Robert Charles, David Bruce (Katja), and Stephen Paul (Gina); grandchildren, Rosalie, Veronica, and Amani; and his brother, Theodore Roosevelt Rhoads Jr.Robert's services are to be held privately at the request of his family. He will be laid to rest with his fellow veterans at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.Condolences may be sent to his family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton