|
|
With faith in his Lord, Jesus Christ, Robert "Bob" Riese, a resident of Southampton Estates, passed on to everlasting life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was 96.
Born Oct. 26, 1923 to John and Emma in Philadelphia, Bob was the beloved husband of Emily, his wife of 67 years, and is survived by his children, Richard, Randy and Kathy, three grandchildren, Leanne, Eric and Lydia, and their mother, Jacquelyn.
Bob grew up in the Frankford section of Philadelphia and graduated from Dobbins Vocational School. In World War II, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Sergeant in the Quartermaster Corps in the Pacific Theater at New Guinea, South Philippines and Luzon.
After the war, Bob joined the Bell Telephone Company, where he worked in several increasingly responsible positions during his 34-year career before retiring in 1982. He and Emily raised their family on Cherry Lane in Southampton and on Stratford Drive in Churchville.
While working and in retirement, Bob applied his self-taught wood-working skills to build a variety of home construction projects, cabinetry, furniture, and grandfather clocks for friends and other patrons of his craftmanship. He was always ready to lend a hand to friends tackling their own projects and was a steadfast contributor to the charitable works of Bell Telephone's Pioneers Club.
Bob was an original member of the founding mission of the Church of the Redemption in Southampton. He gave generously of his time, talents and leadership across a range of church activities, as well as being a longtime vestryman and warden serving several Rectors, a tireless usher spanning seven decades, and a dedicated parishioner whose fellowship was valued by all.
Bob will be remembered by his many friends and acquaintances as a dapper dresser with an engaging smile and a welcoming spirit.
Memorial services will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a contribution to Redemption Episcopal Church, Second Street Pike, Southampton in the name of Robert R. Riese.
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home,
Southampton
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020