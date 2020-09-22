Robert S. "Bob" Maziarz passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the home of his sister Erica, after a short but tough battle with esophageal cancer. He was 69.Born in Trieste, Italy, son of the late Darma (Wedling) and Bernard Joseph Maziarz, the family moved to the United States when Bob was 2 years old. He had been a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa. He attended St. Michael the Archangel School in his childhood years and graduated from Bishop Egan High School in 1970.He retired from the former Nabisco Baking Company in Philadelphia after being a dedicated employee of 42 years. He had countless fond memories of his years at Nabisco and made many lifelong friends while working there. He also managed and played on a softball team with his work buddies and was given the nickname "Pepper" by his team.Bob spent decades of his life camping, fishing, boating, and water skiing at his lot on Penn Warner Lake with his family and friends. The lake was his favorite place to spend his time; and he loved to teach his children and nieces and nephews how to fish and water ski. His family and friends often say that their favorite memories of Bob are the ones they spent together at the lake.Bob also was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan, and for 13 consecutive years he gathered together dozens of family and friends to watch the Phillies 4th of July Fireworks game in Philadelphia. He also attended the Phillies ballpark and celebrated their 1980 World Series win during Game 6. His other hobbies included playing the Pennsylvania Lottery and betting on the Kentucky Derby.The beloved husband of 13 years to Ann M. (Tenaglia), Bob was the loving father of Crystal Jackson Davis (Andrew); stepfather of Sheri Hill (Kenny), BJ Gramlich, Kristi Gramlich and Kimberly Gramlich; and the devoted Pop Pop to Vivian, Wyatt, Marissa, Hannah, Angelina, Gabriella, Alexa and Francesca. He was the oldest dearest brother of David Maziarz (the late Eileen), Cindy Maziarz, Debbie Costello (Jack), Erica Guthrie and Daniel Maziarz, and will also be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Tania (George), Keith (Crystal), Jaclyn (Ryan), Nick, Cody, Jenna (Dexter), Tucker (Stephanie), David and Becca. He also had 14 great nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Bob.Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown