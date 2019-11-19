|
|
Robert T. Cinalli of New Hope died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Bob was the beloved husband for 49 years to Patricia (Bartakovits) Cinalli, and son of the late Guido M. and Angelina (Cermigniani) Cinalli.
Bob was a resident of New Hope for the past 14 years, having formerly lived in Richboro for 30 years. He was a graduate and faithful supporter of St. Thomas More High School, Class of 1959, and Villanova University, Class of 1963. He was an enthusiastic participant and fan of all sports and especially the Philadelphia sports-teams.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his dear children and their spouses, Timothy and his wife, Joanne, Jeanna Laire and husband, Christopher, David, and Christopher and his wife, Annmarie. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Joseph, Gabriella, Daulton, Angelina, Aubree, and Jasper.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Rd., Jamison. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Jude Childre'sn Research Hospital – .
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 19, 2019