Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Howell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Howell Sr. Obituary
Robert Thomas Howell Sr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Palermo); the loving father of Melissa Ann, Robert T. Jr., (Mary Jo), Stephen (Kesley), and Matthew; the loving grandpop of Robert and Luke; beloved son-in-law of Helen Palermo; sadly missed brother of Keith and Mary; and the loving brother-in-law of Raymond and Margaret.

Bob worked for PGW for 48 years and resided in Bensalem for 34 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Ephrem's Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where the family will receive after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Donations in Bob's name may be made to: St. Mary's Office of Philanthropy, 1207 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, in honor of Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, M.D.

Foley Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

www.foleyfuneralhome.org
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -