|
|
Robert Thomas Howell Sr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Palermo); the loving father of Melissa Ann, Robert T. Jr., (Mary Jo), Stephen (Kesley), and Matthew; the loving grandpop of Robert and Luke; beloved son-in-law of Helen Palermo; sadly missed brother of Keith and Mary; and the loving brother-in-law of Raymond and Margaret.
Bob worked for PGW for 48 years and resided in Bensalem for 34 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Ephrem's Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where the family will receive after 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Donations in Bob's name may be made to: St. Mary's Office of Philanthropy, 1207 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, in honor of Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, M.D.
Foley Funeral Home,
Philadelphia
www.foleyfuneralhome.org
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 6, 2019