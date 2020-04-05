|
Robert Van Nuys Moore Jr. of Lower Makefield Township, passed away peacefully at home in the loving arms of his wife, Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was 63.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., the eldest of two sons, to the late Robert Van Nuys Moore and Muriel Marino Moore. He had resided in Yardley for the past 21 years.
Rob began his collegiate studies at Virginia Tech and graduated from Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania. He later received his Master's in Education from Holy Family University to pursue his true passion in teaching. Rob fulfilled that passion with many years as an elementary school teacher for gifted children in the Bristol Township School District.
He had a lifelong interest in reading, writing short stories, and listening to music. He frequently attended concerts with his brother-in-law, Tom. Rob dedicated his life to quietly spreading positivity, promoting the value of others, and making the world a better place. He was thoughtful, clever, deeply spiritual, and above all else, a good person.
Rob had a devoted marriage of 32½ years to the love of his life, Jeanne Henel Moore, surprising her with a renewal of vows at a family gathering coinciding with their 30th anniversary.
Rob is survived by his wife, Jeanne Henel Moore; two sons, Zachary Moore and his wife, Kc, and their son, George, of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Andrew Moore of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his brother, Colin Moore of Hatfield, Pa.; brothers-in-law, Tom, John and his wife, Julie Smith, and Bill Henel and his wife, Susan; nieces and nephews, Tessa, Nina, Alec, Matthew, and Boleyn; aunt, Shirley Moore Barnes; several cousins, and many close friends.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020