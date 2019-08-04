Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
|
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Robert Dowd
More Obituaries for Robert Dowd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Dowd

Robert W. Dowd Obituary
Robert W. Dowd passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Englewood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Fla. He was 86.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Bobby was a longtime resident of Trenton and Levittown, Pa. prior to moving to Florida.

Until his retirement, Bobby was employed with Triple AAA Trucking Company for 33 years.

He was an U.S. Army Reservist.

The loving husband for 67 years to Ingaborg (Trostl), Bobby was the father of Bobby Dowd, Michael Dowd and the late Patricia (Dowd) Fuchs. He was the brother-in-law of Bruno Trostl of Levittown and the late Erick Trostl (Katherine).

Family and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Line Road, Feasterville.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019
